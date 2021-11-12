Dubai: Australia was behind the eight ball for the most part of the semi-final against Pakistan on Thursday in Dubai. And finally, it took cameos from Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis to see Australia through to the final. After the game, Wade – who was adjudicated the man of the match – thanked Stoinis for showing him the way. Wade admitted that he was unsure before taking guard, but Stoinis helped him.

“But when I got out there, Me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. There was one short side and I was confident that if I had to target that then I could pull it off, but it got down to two-a-ball and you had to hit everything in your arc,” he said while collecting his reward at the post-match presentation.

Wade, who has not been a regular in the side, said that he was glad to repay the faith shown in him.

“It hasn’t sunk in but probably when I sit down tonight it might sink in. I was out of the two team for 2-3 years, just came back 20 games ago and happy to have repaid the faith,” he said.

“I was talking to Stoinis at the other end and tried to work out what they’re doing. I got a little more pace on than expected, I probably could have used it a little bit earlier, but yeah.. glad to get a couple at the end. There wasn’t a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets,” he said.