<strong>Dubai:</strong> Australia was behind the eight ball for the most part of the semi-final against Pakistan on Thursday in Dubai. And finally, it took cameos from Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis to see Australia through to the final. After the game, Wade - who was adjudicated the man of the match - thanked Stoinis for showing him the way. Wade admitted that he was unsure before taking guard, but Stoinis helped him. <p></p> <p></p>"But when I got out there, Me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. There was one short side and I was confident that if I had to target that then I could pull it off, but it got down to two-a-ball and you had to hit everything in your arc," he said while collecting his reward at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Wade, who has not been a regular in the side, said that he was glad to repay the faith shown in him. <p></p> <p></p>"It hasn't sunk in but probably when I sit down tonight it might sink in. I was out of the two team for 2-3 years, just came back 20 games ago and happy to have repaid the faith," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"I was talking to Stoinis at the other end and tried to work out what they're doing. I got a little more pace on than expected, I probably could have used it a little bit earlier, but yeah.. glad to get a couple at the end. There wasn't a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets," he said.