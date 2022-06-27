Mayank Agarwal Set To Join Team India For 5th Test Match Against England

New Delhi: Star Indian opener Mayank Agarwal will join the Indian cricket team for the fifth and final Test match against England at the Edgbaston. Mayank Agarwal has been called up for the upcoming match due to the injury of KL Rahul and the positive COVID-19 test of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The match will begin on 1st July. According to ESPNcricinfo, Mayank Agarwal will fly out to England on Monday and link up with the rest of the Indian squad this evening. As per the latest government rules, the player will not be required to undergo any quarantine, and will thus be available to play immediately if required.

KL Rahul is out of the Indian squad due to injury and Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. His positive test has cast a shadow of doubt over his availability for the Test match. If Mayank Agarwal gets a chance to play in the match then he will open the innings for India.

The batter played his last Test match for India in March against Sri Lanka. He only scored 52 runs in the two-match series against the visiting side with an average of 19.66. Mayank Agarwal had a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season too. He could only manage 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.5.

He was captaining Punjab Kings and failed to take his team to the playoffs. The team finished sixth place in the table. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had remarked that Mayank Agarwal’s bad form might be related to the captaincy of the IPL side.

“I love the kid. I know how he plays his cricket, how determined he is. But it’s putting a guy who is very good at what he does in the wrong place. And it can have problems. Serious problems. Serious repercussions said Shastri.

“It could have cost him his place in the Indian side. Test side, everything, because the selectors will judge on current form, they will judge on what they actually see,” he concluded.