Former England skipper Nasser Hussain joins the bandwagon to advocate Rohit Sharma to become India's T20I captain. Rohit Sharma recently guided Mumbai Indians to a record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title. Rohit has a tremendous record as captain with MI as all their title wins came under his captaincy. Meanwhile the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli has failed to lift a single IPL trophy in his career. <p></p> <p></p>Hussain heaped praise on Rohit's captaincy style and claims it's time for Kohli to step down from T20Is and let his deputy take over. <p></p> <p></p>"His captaincy, he is calm, cool, makes the right decisions at the right time and he has had such a good time with MI that there are various cricketers around the world now, including in India, saying that maybe it is time for Virat [Kohli] to step down from T20s and let Rohit take over. His record speaks for himself," Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. <p></p> <p></p>The cricketer turned commentator further hailed Rohit's batting abilities in the white-ball cricket, while mentioning his record of scoring three double tons in ODIs. <p></p> <p></p>"He is one of the great white-ball players. If you look at the 50-over cricket, he has a couple of double hundreds he has had massive scores, in T20, he lost a bit of rhythm but he made runs in the final," Hussain added. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir claims that it will be "shame" and Indian cricket's "loss" if Rohit isn't considered for the full-time white-ball captaincy going forward. <p></p> <p></p>"If Rohit Sharma doesn't become India's captain, it's their loss, not Rohit's," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Yes, a captain is only as good as his team and I completely agree with that, but what are the parameters to judge a captain on who is good and who isn't? The parameters and benchmark should be the same. Rohit has led his team to five IPL titles," he added.