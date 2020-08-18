The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has received a proposal to name a seat at its Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni where his famous six, that won India the 2011 ODI World Cup final, landed. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday bringing an end to his storied 16-year career.

Dhoni hit a six off Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup that got India their second such trophy after a gap of 28 years.

MCA Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik has written a letter proposing that apart from naming the seat after Dhoni, it can be decorated in a unique way as “an act of gratitude and tribute” to the former Indian captain’s immense contribution to cricket and his association with the Wankgede Stadium.

“As an act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed. We can find out the area where the ball landed and which seat it was flying to after Dhoni smashed it to win the 2011 World Cup,” The Indian Express quoted the letter as saying.

“We can paint and decorate the seat in a unique way to celebrate Dhoni’s association with historical Wankhede Stadium in Indian cricket history,” it added.

It has also been suggested that the world cup ball can also be added to MCA’s upcoming cricket museum. “It would also be nice if possible to find out where that World Cup ball is. It can be a proud attraction in the upcoming cricket museum. Here is a small suggestion from me to honour the legendary MS Dhoni,” the letter read.

The likes of Grant Elliot, Brad Hodge and Simon O’Donnell have also been honoured in similar fashion.