Malmohus Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Malmo 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MCC vs MKCC at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo: In the upcoming match of ECS T10-Malmo 2020 competition, Malmohus Cricket Club will lock horns against Malmo Kings Cricket Club at the Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden. The ECS T10 Malmo 2020 MCC vs MKCC match will begin at 7 PM IST – August 4. You can check here ECS Malmo T10 Match 9 MCC vs MKCC vs HSC Dream11 Prediction and Dream11 Team Fantasy Tips here. MCC got have got off to a good start to their tournament and registered back to back victories in the tournament. They have done a great job as a team that is unbeaten at the moment. Now, they will look to continue with the same winning momentum against MKCC. The former looks like a settled side with all their players performing well. And, it will be interesting to watch that if MKCC can manage to put a halt on the winning streak of MCC or not.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Malmo 2020 match toss between Malmohus Cricket Club and Malmo Kings Cricket Club will take place at 6.30 PM (IST).

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: R Ashraf

Batsmen: J Mushtaq, Z Sahak, D Malhotra (C)

All-Rounders: Z Muzaffar (VC), A Shirzad, S Nord, U Safi

Bowlers: S Sahak, A Rajput, F Muneer

MCC vs MKCC Probable Playing XIs

Malmohus Cricket Club: Dheeraj Malhotra, Sandeep Pattanaik, Rizwan Ashraf, Ankit Gupta, Usman Safi, Vishrut Krashak, Sheron Nord, Sachin Khaimar, Ashish Rajput, Faraz Muneer, Narender Madhavan.

Malmo Kings Cricket Club: Pasal Mohammad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Akramuddin Shirzad, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Shahid Aslam, Bilal Shirzad, Maiwand Yosefzai, Zain Muzaffar, Sedik Sahak, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain.

MCC vs MKCC Squads

Malmohus Cricket Club (MKCC): Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohl n, Shailesh Patel, Narendra Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

Malmo Kings Cricket Club (MKCC): Bilal Shirzad, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Sedik Sahak, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Shahid Aslam, Pasal J Mohammad, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Khaled Safi and Rahim Safi.

