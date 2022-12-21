Rawalpindi: Mega Stars League consists of six franchise teams and involves both new and old players from all across Pakistan. It is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq was playing for Karachi Knights under the leadership of his former teammate and former PAK skipper Shahid Afridi.

Inzamam-ul-Haq smashed a blazing 29 runs of just 16 balls. His shots gave a glimpse of old Inzamam-ul-Haq. He stepped out to hit six, He showcased many shots from his arsenal, be it a sweep shot, cut shot, drive or even pull. Inzamam showed that he can adjust and perform as per the new standard of cricket.

This was Karachi Knights’ second match and Inzamam scored 29 of 16 balls before getting retired hurt. However, he played a similar blazing knock in the opening fixture against Lahore Maharajas. In the first match, he smashed an explosive 31 of just 14 balls.

Inzamam-ul-Haq retired from international cricket after the 2007 Cricket World Cup. He even coached the Afghanistan cricket team before taking up the role of Pakistan chief selector for a tenure of 2016 to 2019.

He was one of the most successful PAK batters. He had 8830 runs in 120 test matches and 11739 ODI runs across 378 ODI matches. H would forever be hailed as one of the Pakistan greats and legends.