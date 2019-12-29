Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 15 REN vs STR BBL 2019-20 in Melbourne: In the match number 15 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Renegades will host Adelaide Strikers at their own backyard at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday. Desperate to get their BBL campaign back on tract, defending champions Renegades have had a worst possible start after losing three back-to-back matches in the tournament. Aaron Finch and Co. are coming into the match after facing a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Hobart Hurricanes. Another insipid effort with the bat- despite a half-century from skipper Finch helped Renegades post an underwhelming 147 all-out. The target which was easily chased down by Hurricanes courtesy a special knock by D’Arcy Short (60) and Ben McDermott.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are in red hot form this season and will look to carry the momentum forward in Sunday’s fixture versus Renegades. In their last match, Alex Carey’s men defeated Glenn Maxwell’s Melbourne Stars in a nail-biting encounter by four runs.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM (IST).

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey (C), Sam Harper

Batsmen- Shaun Marsh (VC), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Tom Cooper

All-Rounders Matthew Short, Daniel Christian

Bowlers Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Kane Richardson

REN vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson/Joe Mennie, Harry Gurney.

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matthew Short, Alex Carey (C/wk), Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar.

REN vs STR SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Tom Cooper, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Joe Mennie, Will Sutherland.

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Cameron White, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor.

