New Delhi: Cricket fans on social media trolled the England cricket team after they faced a close defeat against Ireland by five runs via the DLS method in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

It is just the third victory for Ireland over England in men’s international cricket after ODI wins in Bengaluru (2011 World Cup) and Southampton in 2020. It is also their first win over England in T20Is.

After Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (62 off 47 balls) and Lorcan Tucker (34 off 27 balls) strung an 82-run stand to help the side post a competitive 157 all out in 19.2 overs, pacer Joshua Little took out Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to reduce England to 24/2 in four overs, setting the base for a famous victory.

Cricket fans didn’t waste any time and started sharing memes on the internet related to England’s defeat. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also shared a meme and tagged former England captain Micheal Vaughan. See reactions: