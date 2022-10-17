New Delhi: India and Pakistan are preparing to face each other in their opener of the T20 World Cup. The arch-rivals competed in the finals of the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007. Misbah ul Haq’s shot on Joginder Sharma’s delivery which landed straight in the hands of Sreesanth won India their only T20 World Cup trophy yet.

The young Indian side led by MS Dhoni clinch a massive upset by winning the inaugural T20 World Cup. This remains to be one of the most iconic and historic moments in cricket history. The former Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq still regrets playing that shot which cost them the World Cup by 5 runs.

Misbah was part of the T20 World Cup panel for the A Sport alongside Pakistan Great Wasim Akram. During the panel, Akram asked a ‘million dollar question’. He asked “This is a million-dollar question. How come…okay, I understand that you are the most experienced, you know your game and you know your weakness and strength. But in our cricket, I have never seen anyone hit a reverse lap or sweep shot. I know they do hit got cricketing shots, towards mid-on, mid-off, square leg, and mid-wicket”

The former skipper replied with a hilarious statement saying “Mere baad marna chordh diya hain inhone. 2007 final ke baad.”

“Logon ne dekha ki isko jeene nehin de rahein hain toh humbhi nehin marenge. Jo 15 chauke maare they woh kisiko yaad nehin. Maine zindagi mein woh shot kabhi miss nehin kiya. Agar mein samne marta, udhr bhi toh fielders the. Agar spinner bowl kar raha he and fine leg circle me khadi hain, main uske upr se maar sakta tha, woh bhi flight bowl ko. Mera execution hi galat thi,” he added.

Misbah opened up on how he still faces lots of criticism for that shot and falling short of that World Cup by 5 runs.