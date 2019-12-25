The Christmas spirit has taken over the cricketers with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar leading the wishes on Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar, who has over 31 million followers on his official twitter account, wished for happiness and a wonderful time for his fans with their family and friends. <p></p> <p></p>"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas&#x1f384;. May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts &#x2665; and homes&#x1f3e0; . I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends. &#x1f381;&#x2744;" Tendulkar, regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have graced the game, posted on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas&#x1f384;. <p></p>May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts &#x2665; and homes&#x1f3e0; . I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends. &#x1f381;&#x2744; <a href="https://t.co/2mquflBDlv">pic.twitter.com/2mquflBDlv</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1209677646868729861?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja wished for 'peace and prosperity'. "Merry Christmas.Wishing you peace and prosperity this festive season. &#x1f385;&#x1f384;&#x1f381;" he wrote. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Merry Christmas.Wishing you peace and prosperity this festive season. &#x1f385;&#x1f384;&#x1f381; <a href="https://t.co/FL0waxC67l">pic.twitter.com/FL0waxC67l</a></p> <p></p> Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) <a href="https://twitter.com/imjadeja/status/1209514773064253440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Sporting a Santa cap, India Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane wrote "Getting into Christmas feels &#x1f604; Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! &#x1f384; #Christmas" <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Getting into Christmas feels &#x1f604; <p></p>Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! &#x1f384;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Christmas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Christmas</a> <a href="https://t.co/QE5JOYGFto">pic.twitter.com/QE5JOYGFto</a></p> <p></p> Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) <a href="https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88/status/1209495369345667072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lankan batting legend also conveyed his wishes, posting, "Wishing you all a timeless fortune of Merry Christmas... The warmth of home, the love of family and the company of good friends." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wishing you all a timeless fortune of Merry Christmas... The warmth of home, the love of family and the company of good friends.</p> <p></p> Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sanath07/status/1209698482249973760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Former India international-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar simply wrote, "Merry Christmas guys! &#x1f332;&#x1f381;&#x2b50;&#xfe0f;". <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Merry Christmas guys! &#x1f332;&#x1f381;&#x2b50;&#xfe0f;</p> <p></p> Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) <a href="https://twitter.com/sanjaymanjrekar/status/1209700772159471616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><em>India.com</em> wishes all our readers a Merry Christmas!