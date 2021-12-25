Centurion: Time and again, India Test skipper Virat Kohli has given a glimpse of his big heart. As the world celebrates Christmas, let us recall a time when Kohli turned Santa Claus for a cause. In a bid to bring a smile to the faces of underprivileged kids in a shelter home in Kolkata, Kohli played Santa and distributed gifts. With a plump, protruding belly and white beard, Kohli sure gave them something to treasure for life.

The kids – after receiving their gifts – were then asked if they would like to meet Kohli as “Spiderman and Superman are on vacation”. To which, they unanimously yelled a ‘yes’ in chorus. And then Kohli took off his beard and the belly to surprise the kids. The expression on the faces of the kids says it all. Kohli then interacted with the kids spreading festive cheer ahead of Christmas.