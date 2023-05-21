MI Qualification Scenario: MI Need To Chase Target In 11.4 To Have Better Run Rate Than RCB

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final IPL 2023 league stage at the Wankhede Stadium, on Sunday. This is a must-win game for MI and even just winning won't ensure their playoff qualification.

MI won the toss and elected to bowl first and if they are set to chase 181 to win, they'll have to chase it down in roughly 11.4 overs. Needless to say, RCB will have a tougher match as they will be up against table toppers GT. But with their place secured for qualifier 1, GT might as well rest a few of their main players. That is for later. MI have a mountain to climb. The reserves are pretty less.

Rohit Speaks On Qualification Scenario "We are gonna chase. Just the nature of the pitch. It is a little dry as well. Whatever it has to happen will happen in the first innings. Shokeen is not playing. Kartikeya is in. It is a tricky one. We just want to win the game and not think about how to do it. Winning gives us a chance. Not looking too far ahead. We have talked in the team meeting what to do. We have played an afternoon game before. We are aware of what the pitch and the conditions here. You just need to play well to win," said Rohit Sharma.