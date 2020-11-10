Kieron Pollard poked fun at Dwayne Bravo after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Dubai to clinch their record-extending fifth IPL title. The incident happened after Mumbai beat Delhi by five wickets. An elated Pollard on being reminded that Mumbai has now won five titles, compared to three won by Chennai Super Kings allrounder Dwayne Bravo. The burly West Indian later said that he just wanted to say that on camera to put the record straight.

Pollard during a conversation with former India cricketer Robin Singh said: “Five trophies so I think we’re unprecedented now. The next team is at three trophies. Bravo, I’m ahead of you now. I want to just say this on camera.”

Pollard has been brilliant this season having scored 268 runs in 16 matches and picked up four wickets, but what has made him an asset to the side is his strike-rate which is above 190. He has been a match-winner for the defending champions and has also led the side successfully in regular MI captain Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Praising the tournament, Pollard admitted that the IPL final to be the next big thing in competitive cricket after the World Cup final.

“The name of the game is pressure in a final. Everyone takes that pressure, you want to win, you don’t want to make a mistake. But at the end of the day, you have to try and take it as a normal game. Just go out there and enjoy yourself and the atmosphere. Obviously, now no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of the game. It is the IPL final, it’s the biggest thing after the World Cup final,” Pollard said in a video posted by MI.