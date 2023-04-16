April 16th, 2023: Venkatesh Iyer becomes the second KKR batter to score a hundred in IPL. pic.twitter.com/L7gbmFPfV4

April 18th, 2008: Brendon McCullum becomes the first KKR batter to score a hundred in IPL.

New Delhi: Venkatesh Iyer scored a stunning century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He becomes the second player after Brendon Mc Cullum to score a century for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Iyer has scored his century in just 49 balls. He smashed five fours and nine sky kissing sixes in his phenomenal innings.

Iyer came at number three today after the dismissal of Naryan Jagadeesan who was dismissed for a duck and then led KKR from the front and played a astonishing knock.