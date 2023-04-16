MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer Becomes Second KKR Player To Score A Century In IPL
Venkatesh Iyer scored a stunning century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
New Delhi: Venkatesh Iyer scored a stunning century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He becomes the second player after Brendon Mc Cullum to score a century for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
April 18th, 2008: Brendon McCullum becomes the first KKR batter to score a hundred in IPL.
April 16th, 2023: Venkatesh Iyer becomes the second KKR batter to score a hundred in IPL. pic.twitter.com/L7gbmFPfV4
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2023
Iyer has scored his century in just 49 balls. He smashed five fours and nine sky kissing sixes in his phenomenal innings.
Iyer came at number three today after the dismissal of Naryan Jagadeesan who was dismissed for a duck and then led KKR from the front and played a astonishing knock.
V Iyer vs MI: 5 3 , 5 0 *, 4 3 , 1 0 4 @venkateshiyer | #MIvKKR | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/fipuMOPbQ7
KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 16, 2023
