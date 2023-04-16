Advertisement

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer Becomes Second KKR Player To Score A Century In IPL

Updated: April 16, 2023 5:03 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Venkatesh Iyer scored a stunning century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He becomes the second player after Brendon Mc Cullum to score a century for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Iyer has scored his century in just 49 balls. He smashed five fours and nine sky kissing sixes in his phenomenal innings.

Iyer came at number three today after the dismissal of Naryan Jagadeesan who was dismissed for a duck and then led KKR from the front and played a astonishing knock.

 

