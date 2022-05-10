Mumbai: After a cold show throughout the IPL 2022 season, Jasprit Bumrah came up with his best against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the DY Patil stadium. Bumrah ended with a career-best five for 10 runs in his four overs to restrict KKR to 165 for nine. Bumrah’s spell also includes a maiden. Despite the 52-run loss against KKR, Bumrah impressed one and all present at the venue with a fast-bowling masterclass.

Following his heroics with the ball, wife Sanjana Ganesan – who was at the venue rooting for Mumbai – took to Twitter and hailed Bumrah. Sanjana’s tweet read: “Holy moly! My husband is fire”.

Holy moly! My husband is 🔥🔥🔥 Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) May 9, 2022

Despite the loss, Bumrah was awarded the man of the match.

“Always a good feeling to contribute but the important thing is for the team to win. We had our chance to do that but couldn’t get it done. That’s the way it is. I don’t keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process. Sometimes you bowl well but don’t get wickets. Can’t get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can. Well, it’s about rectifying our mistakes and doing better next season,” Bumrah said at the post-match presentation.