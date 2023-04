MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 PM IST

Best players list of MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Injury Report No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

MI vs PBKS My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper : Ishan Kishan

Batsmen : Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders : Mathew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Cameron Green (c)

Bowlers : Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Arshdeep Singh(vc)

MI vs PBKS Probable XI Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh