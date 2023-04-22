Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium witnessed one of the rarest sights on the cricketing field when Arshdeep broke the middle stump with his delivery, on top of it he managed to pull it off twice that too on consecutive deliveries. He first dismissed Tilak Varma and then Nehal Wadhera in the final over and helped Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in a really thrilling match by 13 runs.

Arshdeep Addresses Punjab Kings' Victory

"Feels good whenever I take wickets. Right now I feel even happier as the team won. I have shortened my run-up as it helped me with the no-ball problem and I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. Danny (Morrison) you should come and stand next to me (when bowling the final over), the heartbeat is not even close to 120," said Arshdeep after the match.

He grabbed four big wickets in his four-over spell and only gave away 29 runs. In his final two overs, he grabbed three wickets and only leaked 11 runs, which makes his spell more tremendous. He is now the purple cap holder in IPL 2023.

"Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that. Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment," said Rohit Sharma in the post-match conference.

"There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can't look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn't come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into. (On Green and Sky) Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep the way he bowled in the last couple of overs," he concluded with appreciating Arshdeep for his spell.