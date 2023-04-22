Advertisement

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's 23-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a quickfire off just 23 balls against Punjab Kings and has kept his team's hopes alive in the massive chase of 215 runs.

Updated: April 22, 2023 11:13 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Mumbai: There is a rain of runs at the Wankhede Stadium and Surykumar Yadav joined the party with a bang. He smashed a quickfire off just 23 balls against Punjab Kings and has kept his team's hopes alive in the massive chase of 215 runs.

Mumbai Indians didn't receive a good start in the chase as they lost Ishan Kishan in the second over itself but after that, Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green joined a table-turning 76 runs partnership. Rohit Sharma (44 off 27) and Cameron Green (67 off 43) got out after playing crucial knocks but Suryakumar Yadav didn't allow the momentum to fall out of place.

Fans are extremely happy to see the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav return to form and get some crucial runs under his name. They have flooded Twitter to appreciate the number one T20 batter in the world.

Punjab Kings' Batting Sets Wankhede On Fire

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran led from the front with a blazing half-century while Jitesh Sharma blasted a 7-ball 25 as Punjab Kings recovered from a difficult position to post a massive 214/8 against Mumbai Indians in Match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

PBKS were looking in a difficult position at 83/4 in the 10th over before Curran and Harpreet Singh stitched a near-century partnership as they recovered to set up a big target after being asked to bat first.

Curran smashed 55 off 29 deliveries and Harpreet Sigh hammered 41 off 28 deliveries to set a platform and Jitesh Sharma capitalised on it by smacking four sixes for a 7-ball 25 as PBKS clubbed 95 runs in the last five overs to set up a mammoth total. The highlight of this phase of the game was a 31-run over by Arjun Tendulkar that brought Punjab Kings back into the game.

(with IANS inputs)

