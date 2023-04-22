Mumbai: There is a rain of runs at the Wankhede Stadium and Surykumar Yadav joined the party with a bang. He smashed a quickfire off just 23 balls against Punjab Kings and has kept his team's hopes alive in the massive chase of 215 runs.

Mumbai Indians didn't receive a good start in the chase as they lost Ishan Kishan in the second over itself but after that, Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green joined a table-turning 76 runs partnership. Rohit Sharma (44 off 27) and Cameron Green (67 off 43) got out after playing crucial knocks but Suryakumar Yadav didn't allow the momentum to fall out of place.

Fans are extremely happy to see the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav return to form and get some crucial runs under his name. They have flooded Twitter to appreciate the number one T20 batter in the world.