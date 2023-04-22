MI Vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Smash 250 Sixes In IPL
Rohit Sharma scripted history in the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium as he became the first Indian batter to smash 250 sixes in IPL
Mumbai: Rohit Sharma scripted history in the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium as he became the first Indian batter to smash 250 sixes in the Indian Premier League. He reached this milestone after smashing a splendid maximum on Rahul Chahar's delivery in the 9th over. However, his splendid show came to an end in the very next over as he lost his wicket to Liam Livingstone in the very next over.
Rohit got out after scoring a blazing 44 off just 27 balls. He is currently only behind AB de Villiers (251 sixes) and Chris Gayle (357 sixes) in the tally of most sixes in the history of IPL. MS Dhoni comes fourth on the list with 235 sixes and after him is star batter Virat Kohli with 229 sixes.
Mumbai Indians are chasing a massive target of 215 runs and have only chased a 200-plus score once in their IPL journey. They lost Ishan Kishan early on which made Rohit's 44-run knock more important as he provided his team with a crucial start in the chase.
Punjab Kings' Batting Steals The Show
Stand-in skipper Sam Curran led from the front with a blazing half-century while Jitesh Sharma blasted a 7-ball 25 as Punjab Kings recovered from a difficult position to post a massive 214/8 against Mumbai Indians in Match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.
PBKS were looking in a difficult position at 83/4 in the 10th over before Curran and Harpreet Singh stitched a near-century partnership as they recovered to set up a big target after being asked to bat first.
Curran smashed 55 off 29 deliveries and Harpreet Sigh hammered 41 off 28 deliveries to set a platform and Jitesh Sharma capitalised on it by smacking four sixes for a 7-ball 25 as PBKS clubbed 95 runs in the last five overs to set up a mammoth total. The highlight of this phase of the game was a 31-run over by Arjun Tendulkar that brought Punjab Kings back into the game.
(with IANS inputs)
