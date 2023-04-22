Mumbai: Rohit Sharma scripted history in the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium as he became the first Indian batter to smash 250 sixes in the Indian Premier League. He reached this milestone after smashing a splendid maximum on Rahul Chahar's delivery in the 9th over. However, his splendid show came to an end in the very next over as he lost his wicket to Liam Livingstone in the very next over.

Rohit got out after scoring a blazing 44 off just 27 balls. He is currently only behind AB de Villiers (251 sixes) and Chris Gayle (357 sixes) in the tally of most sixes in the history of IPL. MS Dhoni comes fourth on the list with 235 sixes and after him is star batter Virat Kohli with 229 sixes.

Mumbai Indians are chasing a massive target of 215 runs and have only chased a 200-plus score once in their IPL journey. They lost Ishan Kishan early on which made Rohit's 44-run knock more important as he provided his team with a crucial start in the chase.