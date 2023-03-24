Advertisement
MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: March 24, Friday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
MI-W vs UP-W My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath (vc)
All-rounders: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque
MI-W vs UP-W Probable XI
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.
Up Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
