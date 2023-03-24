MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of MI-W vs UP-W, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs UP-W 2023:

TOSS: The match toss between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 24, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

MI-W vs UP-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath (vc)

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs UP-W Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

Up Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

