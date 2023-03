MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of MI-W vs UP-W, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs UP-W 2023: Best players list of MI-W vs UP-W, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. Best players list of MI-W vs UP-W, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz will take place at 07:00 PM IST The match toss between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 18, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST March 18, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

MI-W vs UP-W My Dream11 Team

(vc), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Grace Harris, Saika Ishaque, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Issy Wong Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris, Saika Ishaque, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Issy Wong

MI-W vs UP-W Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Alyssa Healy (w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.