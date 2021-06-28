New Delhi: Veteran West Indies pacer Michael Holding lashed out at the T20 tournaments around the world and called them the bane of the game. Holding, who is very vocal about his opinions, also opened up on why he doesn’t commentate in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Holding claimed 249 wickets in 60 Test matches and 142 wickets in 102 ODIs and was part of the West Indies’ golden generation under Clive Lloyd’s captaincy. He was a crucial part of Windies’ 1979 World Cup-winning team.

On being asked about his absence from IPL’s commentary panel, the legendary fast bowler told The Indian Express that, “I only commentate on cricket.”

Holding also talked about the downfall of the West Indies cricket team in the Test format. The 67-year-old said winning a T20 tournament is not a revival.

“When you win a T20 tournament, that is not revival; it’s not even cricket! It’s going to be very difficult for the West Indies to get on top in Test cricket because of this T20,” Holding added.

He further claimed that the rise of the T20 franchise in countries like England, Australia, and India affected the West Indies cricket.

“The T20 tournaments around the world are the bane of the game. When you are a poor country and can’t afford to pay as much as England, Australia, and India, the players will go on to play T20. That’s where West Indies and others are getting hit,” he added.

However, Holding claimed that it’s not the players’ fault and blames the administrators for that.

“When you are earning 600,000 or 800,000 dollars for six weeks, what are you going to do? I don’t blame the cricketers. I blame the administrators. They give a lot of lip service to Test cricket but all they are interested in is bringing in money into their cupboards West Indies will win T20 tournaments which aren’t cricket; they won’t be a force in Test cricket,” Holding said.