Michael Hussey Names Australia's Game Changer For Ahmedabad Test And It's Not Nathan Lyon

Michael Hussey was also effusive in praise for Nathan Lyon and said that despite being 35, he looks supreme fit and good to go for another few years.

New Delhi: Australia revived the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a thrilling win in Indore. The visitors beat the Rohit Sharma-led side by nine wickets to pull one back. India lead the series 2-1 and a win in Ahmedabad is a must for them to reach the World Test Championship final.

The wickets in the series have been spin-friendly and spinners from both teams have made the batters dance to their tunes. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been phenomenal for India while Nathan Lyon has been exceptional for Australia. Lyon took 11 wickets in Indore and played a significant role in Australia's thumping win.

The Steve Smith-led side will once again be relying on Nathan Lyon to do the job for his team. Australia played three spinners in the previous Test but as per reports, the Ahmedabad pitch may not be a rank-turner which may force Australia to make a few changes into the team.

If the team decides to add more pace, one of Matthew Kuhnemann or Todd Murphy will have to sit out. Former Australia batter Michael Hussey feels Australia need to have Matthew Kuhnemann in the team as he is spinning the ball away from the right-handers.

"I've been really impressed with Murphy, he looks really good. "Having said that though, I like to have the balance in the attack where you've got one guy spinning it into the right-hander and one guy spinning away, " Hussey told in SEN podcast

"I'd probably lean towards Kuhnemann, but only for that reason that he's turning the ball in the opposite direction," he added.

Hussey was also high in praise for Nathan Lyon and said that despite being 35, he seems to have a few years of cricket left in him.

"As long as he wants really. He's been amazing with his longevity and he's still pretty young really. He's got years and years to go, as long as his body keeps holding up.

"They always say spinners come into their peak into their 30s and maybe into their late 30s, it's a tough art and I don't see why he can't keep going for a long time, " Hussey added.