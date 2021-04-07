Former England captain Michael Vaughan gave his prediction on the winner of the 2021 Indian Premier League which is slated to start from April 9. Vaughan, who has now become a cricket critic, picked defending champions Mumbai Indians to retain the title once again and complete their hat-trick.

Vaughan has displayed his admiration for Mumbai Indians many times in the past as he even called it a better T20 team than the Indian cricket team.

The former English skipper on Wednesday took to Twitter to give his prediction, while he also named David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad as his second favourites.

“Early #IPL2021 prediction … @mipaltan will win it … if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it … #OnOn #India” Vaughan tweeted.

Early #IPL2021 prediction … @mipaltan will win it … if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it … #OnOn #India Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2021

Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals in the final last year to clinch their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title. While SRH also qualified for the play-offs stage where they suffered defeat against Delhi Capitals in the eliminator 2.

Meanwhile, star cricketer Kieron Pollard has finished his seven-day quarantine period and will now begin training for the upcoming tournament.

“He left West Indies and joined the MI unit in Chennai. He has just finished his quarantine period as prescribed by the BCCI Standard Operating Procedure and that is why he wasn’t seen around in MI training activities,” the source close to the West Indies all-rounder told ANI.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar