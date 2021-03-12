Following a disappointing show with the bat in Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday against England in the first T20I, Michael Vaughan took a subtle jibe at the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team. Vaughan went on to say that he reckons Mumbai Indians are a better T20 side than Kohli’s India.

The former English skipper seemed to have taken note of the fact that Mumbai Indians stars Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan along with Jasprit Bumrah are not part of the playing XI in the first T20I.

Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote: “The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI.”

This is not the first time Vaughan has poked fun at the Indian team during this series. He has been making audacious predictions throughout the Test series. Some of his predictions came true, while the others fell flat.

Fans in India love him and do not mind taking a jibe at the ex-Englishman – who is a great sport.

Eoin Morgan has not put a foot wrong in this match ever since winning the toss and asking the hosts to bat first. Looking to come hard at the English side, India lost wickets at regular intervals, and apart from Shreyas Iyer – no one looked settled in the middle. Jofra Archer with three wickets was the best English bowler on display.

The hosts managed to post 124 for seven in 20 overs which does not look like a par score at the venue. The Indian bowlers have to step it up if India wants to make a match of it.

At the time of filing the copy, England was 78 for one in the 10th over.