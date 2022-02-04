London: Chris Silverwood stepped down as England’s coach following their horrendous Ashes. Now, with Silverwood out – England would be hunting the next coach. Ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan has suggested a candidate he wants to see as Silverwood’s successor. Vaughan wants Australia’s Justin Langer to take over as the coach of the national team.

Vaughan reckons he is the ideal person for the job because he has huge experience and is himself a World Cup and an Ashes winner.

“Gary Kirsten would be a great candidate as well, but if you want one person to come in with a huge point to prove, then it is Langer. He is an Ashes winner, T20 World Cup winner, and knows everything about playing in Australia. Just go get him. This England Test team needs some tough love. Joe Root needs a forceful coach next to him too,” Vaughan wrote in his coloumn in The Telegraph.