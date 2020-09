MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction

MID vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Middlesex vs Sussex at Lords Cricket Ground at 10:45 PM IST Tuesday, September 1:

Toss: The toss between Middlesex vs Sussex will take place at 10:15 PM (IST).

Time: 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lords

My Dream11 Team

David Wiese (Captain), Nick Gubbins (Vice captain), Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Martin Andersson, Harry Finch, Dan Lincoln, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn, Miguel Cummins

Likely XI

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), James Harris, Tom Helm, Luke Hollman, Dan Lincoln, Steven Finn, Miguel Cummins

Sussex Sharks: Luke Wright, Phil Salt, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, Mitchell Claydon, Harry Finch, David Wiese, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs, Will Beer

SQUADS

MID: Steven Finn(c), James Harris, John Simpson(w), Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Miguel Cummins, Nathan Sowter, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Dan Lincoln, Joe Cracknell

SUS: Philip Salt(w), Luke Wright(c), Will Beer, Ben Brown, Stuart Meaker, Mitchell Claydon, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, David Wiese, Harry Finch, Ravi Bopara, Ollie Robinson, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Delray Rawlins

