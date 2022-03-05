<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former England batter Mike Gatting said he is still not able to believe that Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday at the age of 52 and paid an emotional tribute to the Aussie legend by recalling the 'ball of the century' that made Warne a household name in the nineties. <p></p> <p></p>"We understood he was a very talented sportsperson. He liked his surfing, he was a typical sort of Aussie larrikin, as they called them, who could spin the cricket ball," Gatting told BBC 5 Live. <p></p> <p></p>"We didn't know much more about him than that, and in the match before they told him to just bowl his leg-breaks and he didn't bowl his flippers, and topples (top-spinners), and googlies, but when he got down the other end there, I was just trying to watch the ball," said Gatting. <p></p> <p></p>"I knew it was a leg-break and I knew it was going to spin, you could hear it coming through the air from down the other end, and then just at the last yard or so, as a good leg-spinner does, it just drifted in, and it drifted just outside leg stump and just turned out of nowhere, a long, long way. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm quite a wide chap and it got past me as well as everything else and just clipped the off bail, and I was just as dumbfounded as I am now to hear that he's died," added Gatting. <p></p> <p></p>The 64-year-old Gatting was in the twilight of his international career when Warne was emerging, but 30 years later he remains astonished by the way Warne got him out that day. <p></p> <p></p>"I can't believe it, and I couldn't believe it then, and it was just one of those that sort of probably helped him," Gatting said. "He was a pretty confident bloke already, but I'm sure that gave him a huge amount of confidence and took him to the next level, and he kept going up levels after that." <p></p> <p></p>On Warne's death, Gatting said, "It's been just devastating really, and unbelievable. When you think he's 52, and he's been an absolute legend in the game, and I don't use that word lightly either. It's just unreal. We've lost a great cricketer and a great guy. I'm very, very happy to have called him a great friend."