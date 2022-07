Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold For India, Sets New CWG Record

Birmingham: Mirabai Chanu gave India its first gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 after she finished first in the 49 KG Category. Chanu, who had won the gold four years ago in Gold Coast, successfully defended her title by lifting 201kgs (88kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk), which is a new game record.

