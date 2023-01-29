Misbah Ul Haq Gives A Blunt Verdict On Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Debate
Babar recently matched Virat Kohli after winning the Men's ODI Player Of The Year award for two consecutive years.
New Delhi: The comparison between India stalwart Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a never-ending debate. Virat Kohli is a modern-day great with a stellar record but Babar Azam is quickly catching up with remarkable performances. Babar recently matched Virat Kohli after being named the Men's Player Of The Year and the Men's ODI Player for 2022. Kohli won the Men's ODI Player Of The Year award for two consecutive years in 2017 and 18, and now Babar has matched him by winning the accolade in consecutive years. Many experts have weighed in on the Kohli vs Babar debate, with most siding with Virat Kohli given his unbelievable consistency. The latest to join the bandwagon is former Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq. Misbah said that it is unfair to compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli as Babar is still in an early phase of his career. "There shouldn't be a comparison between the two. Kohli has played a lot of cricket, Babar is just starting. When Babar will play the same amount of cricket, then you can make a comparison. Kohli has played more cricket, and no one can match him at the moment. Yes, Babar is a class player and he might achieve the same things as Kohli in the future, but at the moment, a comparison between the two doesn't make sense because it's just a start for Babar," Misbah said in a video posted by paktv.tv. Babar has played 47 Tests, 95 ODIs, and 99 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring at an average of 59.4 in the fifty-over format. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is (3,355). Kohli, on the other hand, tops the chart among run-scorers in T20Is (4,008) and has 74 international hundreds to his name so far.
