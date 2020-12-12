Misbah-ul-Haq Reveals Pakistan Considered Pulling Out of New Zealand Tour

Following Pakistan cricketers contracting the Coronavirus, coach Misbah-ul-Haq revealed that the touring side considered pulling out of the New Zealand tour. While admitting that the circumstances are not normal, Misbah also said that it is for the sake of the game that they decided to go ahead with the tour.

“Obviously these aren’t normal circumstances; what happens here isn’t ideal. But then for the sake of international cricket you want cricket to go on, and being a big stakeholder, we will give our full effort to help cricket overall. We did discuss (about pulling out of the tour) but then finally decided to say no to this option because when you invest this much time on this, then you have got to give it a shot,” Misbah was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Stating that coping with the situation is not easy, Misbah said that sacrifices have to be made for the fans – who too have had difficult times.

“Coping in the situation isn’t easy for anyone. But if we want to keep the game alive and keep it going we have to make this sacrifice for fans sitting at home who want to watch the game and get entertained in this difficult time. We, as players and coaches, are the biggest stakeholders and we have to keep on trying to give our every effort. Let’s see how long it can go like this and for how long players can sustain it. But I think as professionals we somehow have to manage ourself in the bubble or in quarantine,” he added.

Pakistan plays three T20 Internationals and two Test matches.