Mitchell Johnson Lambasts Candice For Defending Husband David Warner Amidst Ashes, WTC Final Selection Row

David Warner was selected in the WTC squad and the first two Tests of the Ashes series despite a poor run in the recent few months.

Updated: April 23, 2023 8:57 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has slammed Candice Warner, wife of David Warner, for a cringy defence of her husband. Warner was recently picked in the Australia squad for the WTC final against India and the following first two Tests of the Ashes. The call left many surprised as Warner has not been in the best of form. A section of fans and experts were not happy with Warner's selection and slammed the selector for picking the southpaw.

Reacting to his husband's criticism, Candice said that she is surprised that David Warner is being singled out. Candice added that the whole team needs to perform well and not just Warner, adding that the Australian team doesn't have any better option than Warner.

'If Dave doesn't perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that's better?' she said on Fox Sports' The Back Page on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Johnson Slams Candice Warner

Mitchell Johnson, however, is not amused by Candice's defence and said that his loyalty towards David Warner is understandable but what she said was cringy. Johnson said that Warner has been a great player for Australia but his recent form has not been great, saying that a player should not be selected based on previous achievement, thus showing his disagreement towards Warner's selection.

'We've all appreciated Warner's tremendous career as an opener and what he's achieved. But that's not what it's about,' Johnson wrote in his column for the West Australian.

'His form has not been up to scratch for a while now.'

'Warner even had his wife Candice defending him in her panel role on the TV show The Back Page this week.

'Her loyalty might be admirable but it was all a bit weird and cringey when she said: "If Dave doesn't perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that's better?"'

'I hate that argument. If players were only judged on their previous achievements then Dennis Lillee would still be opening the bowling for Australia and Ricky Ponting would be batting at No.3.'

Australia Squad For WTC Final And First Two Ashes Test

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

