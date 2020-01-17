It was a brilliant catch near the boundary ropes that brought an end to India skipper Virat Kohli’s 78 off 76 balls on Friday at Rajkot during the second ODI against Australia. Kohli’s classy innings comprised of six fours. His dismissal took place in the 44th over when he was looking all set to get to his 44th ODI ton.

It was Adam Zampa once again who got his man. He looped the ball up and Kohli could not resist the temptation as he looked to go down-town and clear the ropes.

The ball had the height but not the distance as Agar positioned himself inches from the ropes. He took the catch and realised he was losing balance, hence he decided to lob the ball to Starc who completed the catch. Unfortunately, Agar did all the hard work, but Starc ran away with the prize.

Here is the catch:

Kohli 0⃣-2⃣ Zampa Brilliant piece of work in the field by Agar & Starc to get #KingKohli out for 78.#BattleOfEquals #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/YiIkV1RDVb Hotstar Canada (@hotstarcanada) January 17, 2020

It was also the fifth time Zampa had dismissed Kohli in an ODI, the most by a spinner. But it is West Indies’ Ravi Rampaul who has dismissed Kohli 6 times in ODIs, which is the most by any bowler. Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and New Zealand’s Tim Southee are the other two bowlers to have dismissed Kohli 5 times in ODIs.

Earlier, Dhawan missed his ton by four runs as he was dismissed for a well made 96.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.