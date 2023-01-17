Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Register For Women's IPL Auction - Reports
New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who announced retirements from all formats of the game last year, are all set to come out of retirement to play in Women's IPL. If reports are to be believed, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket have registered for the auction ahead of the season. The news of the two veterans plying their trade in the WIPL will surely raise the stocks of the new league. Speaking about Jhulan, the lanky pacer in 2022 had said that she will take a call on featuring in the Women's IPL when the tournament is officially announced. "As of now, I haven't decided because so far, the Women's IPL has not been officially announced. We are hopeful that it might come in the coming season. Let's wait for the official announcement and then I will decide. At this moment, I am ending my career in international cricket. I have enjoyed every time," said Jhulan. The Women's IPL is all set to commence in March 2023. The tournament is being seen as a massive step towards to evolvement of Women's cricket and if they news of Mithali and Jhulan playing in the tournament is true, then there will be plenty in the plate for young cricketers to grasp from the veteran cricketers. Men's IPL teams Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians are interested in making offers for teams in the Women's IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo
