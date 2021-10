Mithali Raj Jokes About Taking Cue From MS Dhoni on How to Win Tosses After Pink-Ball Test | WATCH VIDEO

Queensland: India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj – who lost yet another toss – during a press conference after the Pink-Ball Test ended in a draw confessed on Sunday that winning tosses is something she would like to learn from ex-India skipper MS Dhoni. Mithali couldn’t control her laughter when she said it. She also went on to reveal how her teammates poke fun at her record with the tosses.

“I didn’t want that to become a legacy. The way the girls have been pulling my leg for that! So I thought I should change. I really think I need to take a cue from MS Dhoni on how to win a toss,” Raj joked at the post-match press conference.

Here is the video:

India played well considering the conditions were different from what they are used to in India. Also, had the rain not played a part, then things could have been a lot more different. The Indian captain pointed that while praising opener Smriti Mandhana.

“Had we got four more wickets we would have gone for a few more overs. Rain took a lot of time out of the game. We tried to do whatever we could in the time we got. Jhulan has always been my best bowler for so many years and she shares her experience with the young bowlers. We do have couple of young seamers, Meghna and Pooja, who have done well in the ODIs and they get to a learn a lot,” Mithali said at the post-match presentation.