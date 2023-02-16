Mithali Raj To Sania Mirza: Star Players Who'll Be Part Of WPL But In A Different Role

Mithali Raj To Sania Mirza: Star Players Who'll Be Part Of WPL But In A Different Role

All five teams add many star players from around the globe. But apart from 87 players that were sold to five teams, many others like Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj will take part in WPL

Updated: February 16, 2023 12:37 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: The inaugural edition of Women's Premier League will start on March 4. In the first season a total of five teams will compete against each other for the top prize. The schedule for the first season was announced on Tuesday and on Monday the player auction took place in Mumbai. All five teams add many star players from around the globe. But apart from 87 players that were sold to five teams, many others like Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj will take part in WPL, but not as a player. They'll don the mentor's hat.

Here's a look at some of the prominent players who'll be seen in a new role in this year's WPL.

Sania Mirza: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, who played her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, is roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore team as its mentor in the upcoming Women's Premier League.

Mithali Raj: Both Rachel Haynes and Mithali Raj, would be working as the Gujarat Giants' head coach and mentor respectively as they made the first real decisions in the role by attempting to pull off the pre-decided strategies at the WPL auction on Monday.

Jhulan Goswami: Mumbai Indians announced the coaching team for its new franchise in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL). She takes on the dual role of the team mentor and bowling coach.ormer England captain Charlotte Edwards will take on the role of head coach.

Also Read

More News ›
Mithali Raj To Sania Mirza: Star Players Who'll Be Part Of WPL But In A Different Role
Sania Mirza Joins RCB as Mentor For Women's Premier League
Mumbai Indians Are Known For Providing Opportunities To Young Talent, Says Jhulan Goswami
WPL 2023: BCCI Announces Official Women's Premier League Schedule
Dreamt Of Playing In WPL, Heartbroken: England's Danielle Wyatt Emotional Message, As She Fails To Find Bids In Inaugural WPL Auction
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Top Order Worries Remain As India Eye Another Win In Border-...

Shoaib Malik Cites 'Pathaan' Shahrukh Khan's Example To Shut...

EXCLUSIVE | Danish Kaneria Wants MS Dhoni To Replace Chetan ...

Wasim Jaffer Predicts India's Playing XI For Second Test Aga...

Advertisement