Mithali Raj To Sania Mirza: Star Players Who'll Be Part Of WPL But In A Different Role
All five teams add many star players from around the globe. But apart from 87 players that were sold to five teams, many others like Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj will take part in WPL
New Delhi: The inaugural edition of Women's Premier League will start on March 4. In the first season a total of five teams will compete against each other for the top prize. The schedule for the first season was announced on Tuesday and on Monday the player auction took place in Mumbai. All five teams add many star players from around the globe. But apart from 87 players that were sold to five teams, many others like Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj will take part in WPL, but not as a player. They'll don the mentor's hat. Here's a look at some of the prominent players who'll be seen in a new role in this year's WPL. Sania Mirza: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, who played her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, is roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore team as its mentor in the upcoming Women's Premier League. Mithali Raj: Both Rachel Haynes and Mithali Raj, would be working as the Gujarat Giants' head coach and mentor respectively as they made the first real decisions in the role by attempting to pull off the pre-decided strategies at the WPL auction on Monday. Jhulan Goswami: Mumbai Indians announced the coaching team for its new franchise in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL). She takes on the dual role of the team mentor and bowling coach.ormer England captain Charlotte Edwards will take on the role of head coach.
