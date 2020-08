MKCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 4, 3:00 PM IST

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 4,

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Evergreen Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Malmo 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MKCC vs ECC at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo: On the opening day of the ECS T10-Malmo, Malmohus and Karlskrona won two matches each. Malmo Kings won one out of their two matches but Evergreen and Helsingborg lost both their matches.

A total of ten teams are participating at the event, which have been categorised into two groups of five each. The teams Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club are in Group A whereas, the teams like Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cric8ket Club fall under Group B.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Malmo 2020 match toss between Malmo Kings Cricket Club and Evergreen Cricket Club will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden

MKCC vs ECC My Dream11 Team

Ahmer Ali, Jahandad Mushtaq (captain), Zain Muzaffar (vice-captain), Umar Nawaz, Zahid Khaini, Sedik Sahak, Zahidullah Sahak, Saqib Latif, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Irfan Mian, Asif Kalyal

MKCC vs ECC Squads

ECC: Chandra Sekhar, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe

MKCC: Shahid Aslam, Chaudhary Thair Hussain, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, MD Nizamur Rashid, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Rahim Safi, Pasal Mohammad, Sedik Sahak, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Akarmudddin Shirzad, Zahidullah Sahak, Khaled Safi, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Maiwand Yousefzai

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MKCC Dream11 Team/ ECC Dream11 Team/ Malmo Kings Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Evergreen Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.