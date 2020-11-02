Mobile Premier League (MPL) replaces Nike as the kit sponsor of the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team. MPL has bagged a three-year contract worth Rs 120 crores. According to the Outlook report, BCCI will also get a revenue share.

Sources said it was a “negotiated” deal and there was no bidding. Dream11 Sports, Puma, and Proline were the interested parties.

“MPL is focused on bringing the best gaming experience to its fans online through our app and we are extending that to the offline space through our exclusive range of merchandise including apparel and accessories,” said a top source to Outlook India.

The Kohli-led India team will leave for Australia after the Indian Premier League. In Australia, India will play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.