Mobile Premier League – who are a vibrant Indian startup in Esports & Gaming, promoted & run by young, innovative minds – is all set to be the principal sponsors of Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders. KKR CEO Venky Mysore took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement on Friday evening.

Excited to announce @PlayMPL as the principal sponsor for @KKRiders in @IPL & @TKRiders in @CPL They are a vibrant Indian startup in Esports & Gaming, promoted & run by young, innovative minds. Looking fwd to building this partnership pic.twitter.com/kbWg86PsIB Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) August 14, 2020

KKR in the Indian Premier League and TKR in the Caribbean Premier League – both are successful franchises and boast of big stars in their side.

Abhishek Madhavan, VP, Growth and Marketing, MPL, said. “They have some stellar players and the team competes to win, which is what MPL is all about as well, so it is the perfect marriage that will help us take our brand to more users. With Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the strongest teams, having won the CPL Championship three times, as its sister franchise, this association will help us take MPL to the international sports arena,” he stated.

Founded in 2018, MPL is an esports and mobile gaming platform. It has grown to over 45 million registered users and currently has over 50 games, including titles like World Cricket Championship (WCC). The company was founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, who earlier co-founded Creo, a mobile phone start-up that was acquired. MPL is currently present in India and Indonesia, with offices in Bengaluru, Jakarta, and Pune.

The CPL starts from August 18 and the final would be played on September 10, while IPL 13 starts from September 19, and the final is scheduled for November 10.