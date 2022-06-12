Moeen Ali Comes Out of Retirement For Pakistan Tour

London: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced that he is coming out of retirement in Test cricket for this winter’s tour of Pakistan. He took his decision after a lengthy conversation with England’s new head coach Brendon McCullum.

Moeen took retirement from Test cricket in September. He has taken 195 wickets in 64 Tests in his career so far. The all-rounder has also made five centuries.

“When, or if, Baz McCullum wants me, I’ll definitely play in Pakistan. I have played Pakistan Super League out there a few years ago but it’s not the same To travel with an England side there having a family background from that part of the world will be amazing. It would be a historic event because of England not touring there for so many years,” Moeen told BBC Test Match Special on Saturday.

He stated, “I know the support and love you can get out there, they love cricket. It’s really something that’s very appealing for sure.”

The all-rounder remarked that during the conversation with McCullum, it was really hard to say no to the offer. Moeen said, “I spoke to McCullum this morning, and we did discuss Pakistan this winter. The door is always open, and yeah, I suppose I am officially unretired.”

“He is a very difficult person to say no to. I find that very, very hard. He is very convincing and to be honest I would love to play under him and Ben Stokes. They are both very aggressive and I think I would suit their cricket a bit more. At the time I said I was retired I felt like I was done. I felt really tired with cricket, he concluded.

England are currently playing a Test series against ICC World Test Championship winner New Zealand. They defeated the away side in a dominant fashion and will look to clinch the series with a win in the second match.