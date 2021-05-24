Back in December 2020, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir shocked everyone when he announced his international retirement from cricket. It surprised everyone as he was 29 and still had a lot of cricket left in him. Then Amir made a statement that he will seek UK citizenship to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League. This decision received flak as plaudits and fans felt he should be representing his country and not think of playing in a domestic league. <p></p> <p></p>Expressing his surprise over the turn of events, former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has said that he feels that Amir should be in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad. <p></p> <p></p>"I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally, I think he should be in Pakistan's World T20 squad," Akram told a TV channel, reported by Firstpost. <p></p> <p></p>While accepting Amir's call to not play Tests as many have done in the past, Akram felt he is still good enough to play the white-ball format for Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>"Other players have done it but no one says anything about them. So why Amir? I think if he is available for other formats he should be playing for Pakistan," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Akram feels he is important to Pakistan as he can guide youngsters in the side. <p></p> <p></p>"In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers," Akram feels. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, there are doubts over the T20 World Cup being held in India as scheduled due to the pandemic situation in the country. <p></p> <p></p>Recently, the IPL was suspended due to the rise in Coronavirus cases in India.