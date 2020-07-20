<p class="artconfp">The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join the team in England following the birth of his second daughter last week.</p> <p></p>Amir had initially pulled out of the tour as the dates of the T20Is supposedly clashed with the birth of his second child. <p></p> <p></p>The PCB also said that on the request of the team management, they have agreed to send Mohammad Imran, a masseur at the National High-Performance Centre, to England. <p></p> <p></p>Both Amir and Imran underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday and require two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom. If their first tests return negative, they will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where their second tests will be conducted on Wednesday, with the expected departures over the weekend, said PCB in a media release. <p></p> <p></p>Reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from the team in England once Amir will join the squad. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the PCB also informed that departure of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik to England has been delayed until the second week of August as India extended the ban on international flights until July 31, which, in turn, has delayed a planned family reunion. <p></p> <p></p>"When Malik will join the squad for the T20I series, which starts on August 28 in Manchester, the team management will release a player," said the PCB. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England beginning August 5. The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively. <p></p> <p></p>The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)