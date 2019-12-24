<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s veteran allrounder <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/mohammad-hafeez">Mohammad Hafeez</a> believes young fast bowler <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/naseem-shah">Naseem Shah</a> should not be sent for the U-19 World Cup that will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. <p></p> <p></p>At 16 years and 307 days, Naseem, who grabbed 5/31 in Pakistan's series-clinching win against Sri Lanka in Karachi, became the youngest fast bowler to claim a fifer. <p></p> <p></p>With that effort, the teenager broke compatriot Mohammad Amir's record. Amir had made his mark with a five-wicket haul at 17 years 257 days against Australia in Melbourne a decade ago. <p></p> <p></p>However, Hafeez opined that instead of sending Naseem, who already has international exposure, to the under-19 World Cup, the selectors should use the opportunity to send another speedster. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem shah to play under 19 world cup.He already played international cricket &amp; should work hard Technically &amp; Physically to get better at that level.Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler</p> <p></p> Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) <a href="https://twitter.com/MHafeez22/status/1209165863288541184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem Shah to play under 19 world cup. He already played international cricket &amp; should work hard Technically &amp; Physically to get better at that level. Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler," Hafeez tweeted. <p></p> <p></p>After his record show, Naseem broke down at the post-match conference while talking about his later mother, who passed away last month when he was on tour of Australia. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Naseem Shah couldn't control his tears while remembering his late mother. Said he always wanted to dedicate his first 5-fer to his mother but she passed away just few days before his debut. <p></p> <p></p>What an emotional story, Stay strong Naseem. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakvSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/So5P7D2wMn">pic.twitter.com/So5P7D2wMn</a></p> <p></p> Saad &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@iSaadAwais22_) <a href="https://twitter.com/iSaadAwais22_/status/1209010942496911360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Apart from Naseem, Pakistan's four top-order batsmen Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam all scored centuries which helped Pakistan post a mammoth 555/3 declared in their second innings. <p></p> <p></p>The historic two-match series marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan and the hosts gave good account of their all-round skills to clinch the series 1-0.