Mohammad Hafeez Says He's Coronavirus Negative a Day After PCB's Positive Result

Veteran Pakistan allrounder Mohammed Hafeez has said he has tested negative for COVID-19 after undergoing a private in Lahore. This comes just a day after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that 10 out of the 29 players bound for the England tour have tested positive for the coronavirus including Hafeez.

However, in a tweet on Wednesday, Hafeez says he took a private test for him and his family members and all of them have reported negative.

“After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive (sic) Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe,” Hafeez tweeted.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB plans to conduct second test next week for all those whose test returned positive results.

On Monday, PCB had announced that three players – Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf – have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it said a further seven have also been found to be COVID-10 positive.

“The PCB medical panel is already in contact with these players and the masseur, who have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families’ wellbeing,” the PCB said in a statement.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan had said that the news should come as a warning to everyone.

“It is not a great situation to be in and what it shows is these are 10 fit and young athletes…if it can happen to players it can happen to anyone,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan said.