Dhaka: Star Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad was spotted smoking a cigarette at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla stadium as the Bangladesh Premier League game between Comilla Victorians and Minister Group Dhaka was abandoned due to rain. Reports suggest that Minister Group Dhaka coach Mizanur Rahman had cautioned Shahzad, while senior batter Tamim Iqbal asked him to go to the dressing-room.

The star Afgan cricketer is now set to be penalised as he has breached Article 2.20 of the BCB code of conduct which pertains to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.” A demerit point has already been added to his disciplinary record.

