Mohammad Siraj once again found himself in the line of fire on day four at the SCG on Sunday. The Indian pacer suggested to the umpire that he was racially attacked by fans at Sydney. This comes a day after a complaint regarding such an instance was lodged by the BCCI.

Siraj – who was near the ropes – came over to Ajinkya Rahane and had a word. After that, the two approached umpire Paul Reifel. Looks like some words have been said to Siraj when he was stationed near the ropes. Siraj also pointed out where the words were said. The police are also got getting involved and asked a group of men to leave the stand. Even a couple was moved before play resumed.

On Saturday, Siraj was allegedly referred to as a ‘monkey’ by a drunk spectator in one of the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reliving the infamous Monkeygate episode of the Indian team’s tour of Australia in 2007-08.

“BCCI lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon about two of their players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being abused by a drunk spectator,” a Cricket Board source told PTI.

“The Indian camp looks understandably displeased with the crowd trouble. Coach Ravi Shastri has had an animated chat with the team’s security officer on tour,” tweets Bharat Sundaresan.

According to an India Today report, five fans have reportedly been forced out from SCG following the incident.

Meanwhile, India needs a mammoth 407 to win the SCG Test. It will be an uphill task and would be interesting to see the approach of the side.