Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf asked 19-year-old Haider Ali not to get carried away with his PSL performances and advised him to follow the footsteps of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli because of their consistency across formats.

In his latest YouTube video, the veteran said Ali needs to work on his shot selection. He felt Ali plays too many shots and suggested he worked on improving his technique as well.

“Haider needs to follow the likes of Kohli, Smith and Babar Azam,” he said.

“Haider Ali plays too many shots and needs a better shot selection. If he wants to improve his overall game then he needs to work on his technique,” he added.

Acknowledging Ali’s ability to play pace well, Yousuf said he hopes the youngster doesn’t become a ‘falooda’ player or a slogger.

“I want to caution Haider Ali that you can play at a fast pace, but you need to improve your batting on a daily basis. Try to follow the example of proper players like Babar Azam. Please don’t become a falooda player or a slogger,” concluded Yousuf.

The 19-year-old had a sensational run in the PSL, scoring 239 runs in nine innings at an average of 29.87. Moreover, it was his strike rate 158.27 which caught the eye.

After his good show in the tournament, fans started calling for his inclusion in the national side as well.