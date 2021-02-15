Mohammed Azharuddeen - do not get confused by his name, it is not a spelling mistake or a typo! The 26-year old promising cricketer is not from Hyderabad, he hails from Kerala. Thanks to his brilliant performances recently in the domestic circuit - he is in the fray to get picked by a franchise in the IPL. The Kerala-born cricketer feels he has done his best to get picked for IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Recently, he smashed a breathtaking 37-ball 100 in a T20 match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. His innings was laced with 9 fours and 11 sixes, helping Kerala score an easy win over Mumbai by eight wickets. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKT2YFbhmC2/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKT2YFbhmC2/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Mohammed Azharuddeen (@azhar_junior_14)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Franchises would have his name on their mind at the auction and hence it would be interesting to see who bids for him. <p></p> <p></p>During a recent interview with IE Malayalam, he spoke about his chances of making the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>"Any decision, whether it's positive or negative, is not likely to affect my life and career. I have done my best. The rest is not under my control. It doesn't matter if I don't get a chance. My ultimate goal is to give my best for the Kerala team," he said. <p></p> <p></p>During the same interview, he also admitted that he dreams of batting with Indian captain Virat Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>The Kerala-born cricketer was named after the former India captain as his brother was a big fan of the ex-Hyderabadi cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>Hailing from a family of eight brothers, he lost his mother and father at a very early stage but that did not dampen his morale as he fought hard and got better at his game. <p></p> <p></p>He is referred to as 'junior Azhar' by his friends. The promising cricketer has met the former India captain twice in his life and cherishes the moment. During a recent interaction with TOI, he narrates meeting Azhar. The first time was when Azhar had come to Kasaragod to attend a wedding and the second time was when he had a good season in 2016.