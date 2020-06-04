Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin - whose career was marred by a match-fixing scandal gave fans a treat as he had a knock at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Azharuddin, who was known for his sublime wrist-work showcased that and more as he had a casual hit. This would come as a treat for his fans, who have got to see very little of him in the last couple of decades as he played his last international match in 2000. <p></p> <p></p>During the unofficial session, Azhar looked relaxed in his shorts as he timed most of the deliveries from the middle of his bat. On a couple of occasions, he also flicked the ball which would bring back memories from the past. On a certain occasion, he also came down the track, looking to go inside out, a shot he often resorted to in his prime. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video shared by the cricketer himself: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Knock knock... timing it like old times &#x1f600; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AzharFlicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AzharFlicks</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rkgl0PNG7i">pic.twitter.com/Rkgl0PNG7i</a></p> <p></p> Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) <a href="https://twitter.com/azharflicks/status/1268538623546273798?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Those wrists, Azzu bhai. Itna casual shots were never so good looking.</p> <p></p> The Sports Journalist (TSJ Vlogs) (@rizvitaus) <a href="https://twitter.com/rizvitaus/status/1268575891858194432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">President makes comeback))</p> <p></p> shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) <a href="https://twitter.com/shishhattangadi/status/1268542514266550272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The former India skipper amassed 4605 runs- the highest for any Indian batting at two drop-in 137 innings, averaging a healthy 40.39. <p></p> <p></p>During his stint at number four, he compiled 33 fifties, but could only cross the magical three figures thrice.