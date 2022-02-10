New Delhi: Former India middle-order batter Mohammed Kaif could not believe the way former India skipper Virat Kohli got out in the second ODI against West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. Kohli poked at a ball outside the off-stump that reminded Kaif of the way he used to get out to James Anderson in England in the Test matches but this ODI cricket — a format in which Kohli has excelled over the past decade.

While talking about both the dismissals in the first two ODIs against West Indies of the three-match series, Kaif observed that he was dismissed in the last game while trying to pull and in this game, his foot didn’t come forward in time, leaving him surprised. Kohli was dismissed by Odean Smith for 18.

“He had got out while trying to pull in the previous game. In this match, we saw that his foot didn’t come forward in time. He was dismissed in a similar fashion against James Anderson in England but I can’t believe he was caught behind in white-ball cricket,” Kaif told on Star Sports during the mid-innings show.

Having scored more than 12000 runs in ODIs, Kaif feels that the 33-year-old is a little short of confidence at the moment and the ball he got out to would have been dispatched to the fence in his heydays.

“Credit to the bowler but Kohli has got over 12,000 ODI runs to his name. We have seen bowlers setting up a batter in this manner but Kohli would have hit it for a boundary towards mid-off in his heydays. It seems like he’s low on confidence at the moment,” he added.